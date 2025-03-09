Red Cross Babysitting Workshop held at Grand Ledge district library.

Empowering teens to turn their skills into cash.

Watch the video above to learn about the Red Cross Babysitting Workshop.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

That was the name of the game here in Grand Ledge Saturday, where a Red Cross Babysitting Workshop isn't just offering practical training, but a better financial future.

Emergency procedures, discipline techniques, diapering, and more.

”I’m excited to meet new people,” 12-year-old Maggie said.

12-year-old Maggie is getting prepared for a job as a babysitter.

”How to do CPR and make sure the kid stays safe,” 12-year-old Maggie said.

Today children at the Grand Ledge district library learned emergency procedures, discipline techniques, diapering, and how this resource can put extra money in their pockets.

”We have kids from age eleven to fifteen, a whole day workshop teaching them everything they need to know about babysitting,” Red Cross Babysitting Workshop teacher Kathie Jones said.

Red Cross Babysitting Workshop teacher Kathie Jones says this can be a great start for kids making cash to utilize toward college one day and that this is the best beginning to that journey.

”A great start for children for their first job, which is usually babysitting,” Red Cross Babysitting Workshop teacher Kathie Jones said.

However, for Maggie being able to make money at a young age will help down the line, so the certification means everything to her.

”Being able to get a certificate so more people would want me to be their babysitter,” 12-year-old Maggie said

Upon workshop completion, students receive an American Red Cross babysitting course certificate and Workshop teacher Kathie Jones teaching the youth professionalism is a top priority.

