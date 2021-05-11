Phase one of Delta Crossings project set to open in September

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The $200 million Delta Crossings project off Saginaw Highway is on track to open in September.

There are five phases to the project. Phase one will include TJ Maxx, which is moving from the Lansing Mall, along with Hobby Lobby, Sierra, Bob's Discount Furniture and Texas Roadhouse.

The project will give the region more"affordable housing that we're going to be providing, more national, regional-based retailers," said Kris Krstovski, the owner and operator of K2 Retail Construction & Development and one of the development partners and operators of Delta Crossings.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 The grand opening for phase one is set for September.

Work on phase two started in late April. BJ's Wholesale will be the primary anchor store, and Consumers Credit Union will also be a part of this phase. There will also be a restaurant and a store that Krstovski said are new to the market but wasn't ready to name.

"Hoping first quarter, second quarter of next year, that it will be fully operational," Krstovski said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Construction at the Delta Crossings Development

Krstovski said the developers had their approval for phase three and are pre-planning.

"We got our approvals official last week from the board for the rezoning of the multifamily," he said. "So we're officially now working on the site plan approval process."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Crews are working on the 200 acre mixed use development.

Under the original plan, the 200-acre mixed-use development was going to take about ten years to complete, but Krstovski said they were able to shave off about three years due to the high level of interest.

