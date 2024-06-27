Permanent federal funding for Summer Meal Programs takes effect in Michigan

The permanent federal funding came through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

The program includes Traditional Summer Meals, Meals to-go, and Summer EBT.

Watch the video to see United States Senator Debbie Stabenow speak at Waverly Intermediate School.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

School is out for the summer, but meals are still showing up.

It’s part of the Meet Up and Eat Up program to target what's referred to as the summer hunger gap, where some children in our neighborhoods lose access to school breakfasts and lunches they receive during the school year.

“I worry about my students”

April Welton is a school teacher in Grand Ledge, who took full advantage of the universal free meals program for her kids during covid.

“We always had food, it was a godsend that we were comfortable and weren't worried”

Now, US Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Wednesday that meal options have been permanently expanded through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

“It’s not just this summer, It’s every summer we're going to be able to have meals for you here and enhance those meals.”

There are three types of meal programs, Traditional Summer Meals in a congregate setting, Meals to-go which will be available in some rural areas, and Summer EBT, which will add an additional 120 dollars to EBT cards per child.

“Knowing that they have the opportunity to have food and to be fed, and be safe, in that respect, It’s relief”

For more information on these programs visit this link.

