Paramedic Shortage: How Delta Township is responding to the nationwide problem

The nationwide paramedic shortage hit Delta Township, they were down six paramedic positions.

The Forward and Better Retention and Recruitment Program was enacted to hire Firefighter EMTs in place of the paramedic positions while they seek their paramedic license.

Watch the video to see the first graduate of the program, and what it has meant to her.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A staffing shortage of paramedics sounded the sirens at the Delta Township Fire Department.

“We were six positions down, for quite a while”

And being down in those positions could be life or death in some situations.

"At some point could equal saving a life or not, days get busy and you need the staff around to do what they need to do."

Assistant Fire Chief John Kahler attributed staffing shortages to several factors. including the vigorous testing, training, and certification requirements to become a licensed paramedic.

“Really the only solution at the time and presently is to hire an EMT into the position, a firefighter EMT, and train them up to the paramedic level”

The Delta Township Board and firefighters union created "The Forward and Better Retention and Recruitment Program" hiring Firefighter EMTs to fill the vacant paramedic positions.

During the program, Firefighter EMTs work full-time alongside Paramedics and complete their schooling and testing to become fully licensed paramedics.

“It was an invaluable opportunity"

Alecia Harlow was the first Firefighter EMT to complete the program and join the team.

“I work alongside the best medics, they have helped me through class, they’ve given me tips, they help me study, they quizzed me on things constantly, so they were tutors, I had free tutors here at work.”

And now, she comes into the job with two years of full-time experience.

“I was able to practice my assessments, get better with patient contacts, know how to interact better with the public, without that it’s just classroom scenarios and you do the best you can when you come into the field.”

And now, more help could be on the way.

In May, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a Bipartisan bill allowing paramedics to receive accreditation through a state-administered exam instead of only having a national exam option.

