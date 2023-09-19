One Grand Ledge man had a tree go through his house.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared state of emergency for 9 counties throughout the state of Michigan from the thunderstorm in August

Three of those counties happen to be in Mid-Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared state of emergency for 9 counties throughout the state of Michigan from the thunderstorm in August, three of those counties happen to be in Mid-Michigan. One Grand Ledge man literally had a tree go through his house.

"Wham hits me in the head,"

Grand Ledge resident Timothy Hillock was fighting for his life in the August storm that rocked Mid-Michigan.

"The pressure changed ears plugged,"

And when a tree came crashing through his home. Timothy was buried and couldn't move.

"It drives me to the floor, and bam comes down and hits me again, and all the debris from the roof come down on top of me, i was buried under all of this,"

And while this is an extreme example we know the storm impacted thousands of neighbors in our area.

Tuesday preliminary damage assessment teams surveyed damage here in Grand Ledge.

"Local residents have been self reporting, local officials have been reporting, the state has been assisting and helping locals coordinate this from the start even before the storms rolled through we already started knowing they were coming,"

And now that they have that information Fema will come in to look at the damage.

"And decide whether or not this rises to a presidential declaration which can then open up federal money,"

Timothy Hillock will be getting a new trailer home in Grand Ledge and is excited to move forward and he prays for others that they get all the help they need.

