ON THE ROAD: Grand Ledge neighbors prepare for Fourth of July celebrations with safety in mind

Christopher Edmondson, a Grand Ledge resident and owner of Michigan Rural Records, is looking forward to the holiday festivities with his family.

"Well, we got our grill all cleaned up and ready to rock and roll with lots of Charcoal, got fireworks in our neighborhood," Edmondson said.

With more than 30 years of experience handling fireworks, Edmondson takes safety seriously.

"We have an area, just right behind our house, we can do fireworks in, we wet everything down with a hose, we also have a couple buckets of water just incase anything happens," Edmondson said.

Grand Ledge Fire Chief Michael Roman emphasized that state law only permits fireworks on specific days throughout the year.

Roman said those five days are June 29 through July 4, and on July 5, if it's on a Friday or Saturday. You can also set them off on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Roman also reminded residents that fireworks cannot be used on Grand Ledge public property and must be limited to private property. He strongly cautioned against mixing alcohol with fireworks activities.

"The biggest thing is, don't drink alcohol, then have fun shooting fireworks off," Roman said.

For many residents like Edmondson, the holiday represents more than just the pyrotechnic displays.

"I think it's all of it, spending time with my family, I like the fireworks and I obviously like the food," Edmondson said.

