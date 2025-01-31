New engineering jobs in Delta Township could benefit MSU students

Video shows MSU engineering students searching for jobs and a company that could hire them.

Matrix Consulting Engineers is set for expansion in May. They seek recent college graduates to fill 60 new positions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A Lansing company is growing. They plan to hire dozens of new engineers and they're going to be moving to this location, right here in Delta Township.

I went from Delta Township to Michigan State's campus to ask engineering students about the new opportunities.

"Whether you're a freshman looking for your first internship or you're graduating, looking for that first full-time job, it's kind of sometimes tough and competitive," says Andrew Koch, President of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. It's a group of MSU students who help each other find opportunities for work.

"Helping kids get connected with those internships, and then, future jobs," says Koch.

Because for students like Alley Zitterich and Maeve Collins, the job search is competitive.

"Especially for mechanical enginering students because there's a lot of us," says Collins.

But when companies like Matrix announce an expansion, there can be more options in that search.

"When their Semester gets done in April, you know, they need a seat," says Matrix Consulting Engineer's Owner, Joe Sovis.

Sovis says there will be about 60 new seats, or jobs, after the company's expansion this May.

"We want good, young people," says Sovis. He says the company prefers enginers straight out of college.

"We hire a lot of interns from Michigan State. Come May, when we have our new facility, our doors are open. Come on aboard," says Sovis.

That welcome, and those new jobs, can be great news for MSU students.

"Especially if they have a job opportunity that they love, and they get to stay in the area that they love, that's, you know, the perfect combination right there," says Koch.

I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

