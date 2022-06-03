New condominium complex being built in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Construction is underway on a new condominium complex on the south side of Grand Ledge.

Charlevoix Pointe Condos, located on Charlevoix Drive just off Saginaw Highway, will be made up of 24 single-family ranch-style homes. Each unit will come with a two-car garage and the option for a finished basement and a third bedroom and bathroom.

Floor plans will soon be selling for a starting price of $359,900.00.

“With construction costs right now, I do understand where people would think that the cost of these units might not be necessarily affordable living," said Jamie Bates, a broker working with the property. "But compared to the other condominium options anywhere in the area, they are very effectively priced."

