GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy from Grand Ledge was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Willow Highway near I-96 in Delta Township.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news.

Eaton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and seeking information from witnesses.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office reports the boy was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Willow Highway.

WATCH: Neighbors react after 12-year-old boy killed in Delta Township crash

Neighbors react after 12-year-old boy killed in Delta Township crash

I spoke with neighbors in the area who were shocked by the news of the tragedy.

"This is so sad," said Todd List. "It's incredibly sad."

A parent shared an email from Beagle Middle School's Principal David Kushman, which said the boy was a student at the school. Kushman indicated that resources are available to any student who needs support following this tragedy.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Team. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

Residents like List are struggling to process the tragic event.

"It hurts me. It's very hard to take in. It could've been avoided, and a 12-year-old lost their life," List said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.