Video shows Home Depot in West Lansing prepared for anticipated rush.

Home Depot in West Lansing is stocked up on winter essentials

Haley is the customer experience manager at the Home Depot in West Lansing

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll and here at Home Depot neighbors are stocking up on what are some winter essentials for many and that includes shovels and some good old fashioned salt.

“Bundled up, have to be bundled up and ready, shovels, salt, snow blower, all of that," said Home Depot customer Sonya Anthony.

Neighbors in mid-Michigan are getting ready for more winter weather. At the West Lansing Home Depot, Hayley is the customer experience manager and is expecting a rush ahead of potential snow.

"We typically always do, its really good that we prepared early enough in the season to make sure that we’re well prepared and well stocked for the snowy weather to come," said Hayley.

Salt, shovels, snowblowers you name it.

“We understand how Michigan is very unpredictable with the weather," continued Hayley.

To Hayley, it's no surprise that snow shovels are one of the first items to go when snow is in the forecast.

"The shovels fly out the door more often. Typically when we get like a really heavy snowfall we start seeing the snowblowers wheel out the door," Hayley concluded.

Ready for more winter weather or not, shopper Sonya Anthony says snowfall is just part of being a Michigander.

"I deal with it cause were in Michigan so I have to," said Anthony.

Dominic Carroll FOX 47 News

