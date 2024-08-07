The National Night Out event has been a staple for decades in Delta Township.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Delta Township to help safety and community involvement.

Watch the video above to learn about National Night Out.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Sharp Park in Delta Township held its annual National Night Out event where many community members came out and enjoyed food drinks, games, and getting into fire trucks.

"It is really fun, you get a lot of free stuff," Resident Jayden Adams said.

Eaton County Sheriff's Department teamed up with Delta Township on National Night Out. A tradition that's been going on for more than three decades, to help police celebrate safety and community.

"Just get in touch with the community, lots of foot traffic through here, it's a great opportunity for the public to come out and talk to us," Detective Eaton County Sheriff Department Rob Gillentine said.

"To have people come out and learn about their community, help everyone watch out for each other," Recreational Programmer Kathy Sobczyk said.

Recreational Programmer Kathy Sobczyk tells me events like this have a deeper meaning behind it.

"That's kind of the main goal for the township in general and Eaton County Sheriff's Department, we work together a lot of different events, a good partnership to keep the community together," Recreational Programmer Kathy Sobczyk said.

Kids not only liked getting in the trucks but the balloon hats made it a night they won't forget, watching their heroes.

"Getting the ballon hats because I love balloons," Resident Jayden Adams said.

"And I just really like how they let you do many things," Resident Jayden Adams said

Community members say the event was a success and vital.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

