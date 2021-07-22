Motorcyclist dies in Delta Township crash

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Delta Township early Thursday morning, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the motorcyclist was driving east on Saginaw Highway near Mall Drive when, according to witnesses, he was traveling well above the speed limit.

That was when the motorcyclist rear-ended another eastbound vehicle, the sheriff’s office explains.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Vernon Brown, was found dead on the shoulder after the crash.

It is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.