Michigan Gaming Control Board investigates Delta Township business, seizes cash and machines

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Feb. 16, 2023, investigators seized $23,000 in cash and 36 machines from Cozy Barcade, an alleged illegal gaming operation located off of S. Waverly Road in Delta Township.

Following an investigation by the Michigan Department of the Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board, search warrants were served to the business where computers using a slot-style gaming machines, freestanding slot-style gaming machines, table-mounted gaming machines and a coin pusher machine were all seized. The investigation began after the Michigan Gaming Control Board received several anonymous tips about the alleged illegal gambling location.

“Illegal gambling diverts taxes and revenue from our communities which is otherwise used to support our state and schools,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press statement. “I am grateful for the work of the Michigan Gaming Control Board in putting a stop to these unlawful actions.”

According to Capt. Rob Block of the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, illegal gambling operations often breed other types of crimes, such as robberies, assaults and drug activity.

"Illegal gaming locations prey on vulnerable people and don't offer the patron protections required for legal, regulated gaming," said Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. "The MGCB will continue to work hard to protect Michigan communities from crime by eliminating illegal gambling. We appreciate the public's help in identifying possible illegal gambling locations."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

