Merry Meyham: Grand Ledge game lounge invites neighbors out to play Christmas Day

Homebrew Tabletop Game Lounge in Grand Ledge hosted its “Merry Mayhem” game night event Christmas night.

The game night began at 4 in the afternoon. It gave neighbors the opportunity to play more than 500 games and drink Michigan-made beverages.

Co-owner Jeff Croff says the idea came from his own family tradition of playing games after the holidays and wanting to offer that experience to people in our neighborhoods.

“We got to thinking about it. What a great way to open up our doors and encourage folks who are maybe away from family during the holidays or maybe doesn’t have anyone to celebrate with, be together, relax, have fun, maybe talk a little trash now and again. But in other words have some fun for the holidays," Croff said.

The games were set to last until 11 Christmas night.

