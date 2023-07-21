Meet Sabrina Newton, the woman behind Pure Hearts of Michigan

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Pure Hearts of Michigan is an organization that specializes in helping people in need, and I talked with the founder of the organization about what's behind her drive to pay it forward.

"There came a point and time I knew that I was meant to do this, to help others wherever I could," said Founder & CEO Sabrina Newton.

Newton has made it her mission to help after she needed a hand in her time of need battling breast cancer for a second time.

"During my cancer diagnosis going through the treatments, I was in the hospital with several infections over a four-month period, I had a great team," Newton said.

Now a two-time cancer survivor, she formed Pure Hearts of Michigan to give others a second chance at life.

"Pure Hearts of Michigan doesn't just focus on one thing, we do everything from food to furniture and just about anything in between," Newton said.

The nonprofit's mission is to restore the lives broken from circumstance, and with prayer and the support around Sabrina, she's living proof that a second chance can make all the difference in the world.

