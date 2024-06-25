MEAT on the WEST Side: How a small Grand Ledge business is navigating rising costs

The consumer price index shows the price of beef is up 5.7% from a year ago.

MEAT on the WEST Side is a local Grand Ledge business continuing to bring customers through its doors.

Watch the video above to see how they continue to bring in business through a focus on quality, pricing, and community bonds.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Our mission is to serve quality meat at affordable prices”

A mission they hope to achieve every day at Meat on the West Side.

“People just really love meat”

But around our neighborhoods, that love is coming at a higher cost.

The latest numbers from the consumer price index show the price of beef is up 5.7% from a year ago.

And with inflation top of mind for many families, Meat on the West side has worked hard to stay competitive.

“We do comparison shopping with all the big businesses around, to make sure we’re at the same level”

Meaning they, like others, have seen some price changes.

“We have had to increase our prices a few times over the year, customers have been really receptive to the price increase because they know prices are increasing across the board and it’s affecting every sector, but one thing people aren't willing to compromise on is the quality of meat.”

Web Extra - MEAT on WEST Side

A quality that spreads by word of mouth and is benefited by foot traffic to the store.

“Local businesses are really good at recommending Flower Child, the bakery next door, finds a lot of people come from Flower Child and we send a lot of people over.”

And sure enough, the next customer that came in.

“We were next door at the cookie shop, flower shop, for cookies and I heard good things about that and this place so we decided to venture over.”

A community and other small businesses come together to support each other.

“We have a lot of familiar friendly faces, we’ve had a lot of customers getting to know the employees.”

