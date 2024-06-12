McLaren Greater Lansing breaks ground on a 40 Million dollar facility for Grand Ledge and Delta Township

On Wednesday, McLaren Medical Services broke ground on a 40-million-dollar facility in Delta Township.

This facility comes in a much-needed area that is empty of a full-service emergency facility within 20-30 minutes.

Watch the video above to see the groundbreaking and what life-saving benefits it will bring to the area.



McLaren Grand Ledge broke ground on Wednesday at the corner of Saginaw Highway and Nixon Road in Delta Township.

“When you look at the amount of drive-bys here every day there's 19,000 cars that drive by this site but yet they're 20-30 minutes away from the closest emergency services.” Said Kirk Ray, President & CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing

Now even though this facility is located in Delta Township it is going to play a big part in medical services to Grand Ledge

"Currently in Grand Ledge if someone needs true emergency care the closest ER is 20 minutes away" Said Chad Grant, Chief Operating Officer, McLaren Healthcare

“Creating access was the primary reason out here, and it's not just emergency services that will be in this building” Said Ray.

The 34,000-square-foot facility will also include family medicine, diagnostic imaging, lab service, and various other specialty services, such as cardiology, neurology, and surgical.

“That's just phase one we have the opportunity to expand that in the future too”

If McLaren decides on a Phase Two they say it could add up to an additional 70,000 square feet to the facility.

But for the current facility, Dr. Tressa Gardner, The Medical Director at McLaren Greater Lansing, says this facility will save lives.

“Absolutely, it's that quick access point, so somebody who has chest pains, we can get to them, and we can start their care immediately.” Said Tressa Gardner, Medical Director, McLaren Greater Lansing

McLaren Grand Ledge expects to treat its first patient in the fall of 2025.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

