MASTERING YOUR MONEY: Summertime Fun in Grand Ledge for Free!

The Grand Ledge Area District Library is more than "just a library", they host events and fun activities.

Don't forget the 15 parks and open public spaces Grand Ledge has to offer.

Watch the video above to see the activities and events that you can participate in for free!

“I think more and more people are conscious of what things cost, you know food prices, gas prices, all kinds of things have gone up.” Said Amy Hoyes, Executive Director of Grand Ledge Chamber

And it will have a big impact on the summer months.

Headed out on the boat? You'll pay more for gas.

Taking the kids to summer camp? Now the expenses could be piling up.

"When you're raising a family, you want to make sure that you're providing activities and you're not asking people to pay so much" Said Hoyes.

I wanted to find out what you and your family can do right here in the neighborhood, without breaking the bank...

The Grand Ledge splash pad is one of 15 parks and open spaces that are free for neighbors all summer long.

And if you're looking to combine a physical workout with a mental one.. don't look past your local Grand Ledge Library

“Libraries aren't just books anymore, they are so much more, we have a library of things going on, and we have free events.” Said Stephanie Black, Marketing Coordinator Grand Ledge Area District Library.

The library is hosting events like Paddle on which will introduce you to the world of paddle sports, Nerf Battle Adventure in Jaycee Park where you will participate in games like Capture the Flag, Ring of Steel Action Theater where you can watch sword fighters face off and finally, of course, summer reading, gaming and crafting events.

And that's not all.

“So for the Chamber, we have lots of fun activities,” Said Hoyes.

Market on the Grand, Music in the Park and Yankee Doodle Day will all have fun and free activities for you and your family to enjoy.

And if you can make it to Yankee Doodle Day on June 22nd, there won't be a shortage of stuff to do.

“The petting zoo, the bounce house, balloon twisting, face painting, football toss, and some military weight exercise stuff for kids, so that's the free stuff we have that day for kids.” Said Hoyes.

Free stuff, in a neighborhood with plenty of options for some summer fun.

