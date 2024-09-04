Longtime Delta Township Supervisor resigns from the Board of Trustees amid criminal investigation

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Longtime Delta Township Supervisor Kenneth Fletcher has resigned from the Delta Township Board of Trustees amid an active criminal investigation.

"Kenneth Fletcher resigned his supervisor position effective immediately during the Delta Township board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and it was accepted by the board. The township has also been made aware of an open criminal investigation unrelated to his duties as supervisor," says Delta Township Manager Brian Reed.

MSP officer Rene Gonzalez confirms the criminal investigation saying, "We can confirm that Ken Fletcher was the subject of an investigation by the MSP and that he was arraigned on one charge of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes."

The Board of Trustees also says they are reviewing with legal counsel for the next steps for appointing a supervisor under Michigan law.

Township Clerk Mary Clark will serve as acting supervisor until further notice.

