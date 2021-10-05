Let your imagination run wild at Imachinations a new year-round costume rental shop in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Spooky season is here and, if you’re looking for the perfect Halloween costume, you’re in luck, because a year-round costume rental shop has opened its doors in Grand Ledge.

“We offer costume rentals and then we also offer some retail sales, more and more as the time goes." said the owner of Imachinations Matt Schultheiss. "We’re going to be year round so it’s not like we’re a pop-up store we’re a year-round store. Starting in November, we’re going to be offering classes for cosplay, so we’re going to be offering leather working and airbrushing.”

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021





With about 800 costumes to rent, Imachinations has princesses, superheroes, the Scooby-Doo crew, pop culture inspired fits and lots more.

“If you come in and don’t see something you want let me know, I’ll try to find it for you," Schultheiss said. "I can order it from different companies and stuff like that. But also I had a guy come in who was 6-foot-7 and so I ended up thrifting for him and turning him into a really tall Billy Idol.”

Costume rentals range from $20 to $95. Schultheiss believes there are benefits to renting costumes.

Cali Montana, FOX47 News, 2021

“You get a higher quality costume, you also end up not having to figure out what to do with a costume on Nov. 1."

Schultheiss got the bulk of the costumes from a guy in Port Huron who’s going out of the costume business.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021

One of the ninja turtle costumes

“His love was building foam ninja turtle costumes, and he sells them worldwide and then this was just a thing to kind of help. And his mom was running it so she was retiring, so he was getting out of the business so I got in the business,” Schultheiss said.

Schultheiss is from St. John’s and did theatre in high school and helped to build some haunted houses.

He wanted to open the year-round costume shop because “me and my wife for the last 20 years have been doing weddings so we’ve run into people who wanted to do themed weddings and there was no where around to rent costumes. So I’m like seems to be a good little niche and it fits for me.”

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021

Amy Hoyes, the executive director of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce, is excited to have new costume shop.

“I think he can draw people from different areas of mid-Michigan and around Lansing to look for different costumes. So I do, I think it’s very unique,” she said.

Schultheiss is expecting the Halloween rush to start by the end of next week.

