Lansing man dead, struck by driver who allegedly ran stop sign

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A 42-year-old Lansing man is dead after being struck by a driver who allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

Michigan State Police troopers say the deadly two-car crash occurred at the intersection of M-43 Hwy at Benton Rd in Oneida Township, Eaton County.

Troopers say an 18-year-old Grand Ledge man was traveling on Benton Rd. when he disregarded a stop sign and struck a 42-year-old Lansing man driving on M-43 Hwy.

The Lansing man was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his severe injuries, according to MSP Troopers.

The 18-year-old Grand Ledge man was also transported to a local hospital for serious injuries, but his status is currently unknown.

Troopers say the investigation is still ongoing. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were the cause of the crash.

M-43 Hwy at Benton Rd is closed as the crash investigation continues.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.