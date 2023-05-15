Lansing Mall to close for first responder training sessions Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Mall will be closed to the public and to all employees Sunday until 10 a.m. Both the interior and exterior of the mall not will be accessible.

On Monday, the Lansing Mall announced that it will be hosting training sessions for local authorities.

A spokesperson for the mall said the public should not be concerned with the heavy first responder presence that will be surrounding the mall Sunday morning.

The mall doors will reopen at 11 a.m. for walkers and will be accessible for normal shopping hours for customers at noon.

