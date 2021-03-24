Lansing Mall sold for $9.2 million to Kohan Retail Investment Group

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kohan Retail Investment Group is the new owner of the Lansing Mall.

CEO Mike Kohan said they purchased the mall for $9.2 million earlier this month.

According to the property listing on CBRE, nearly half of the space in the mall is vacant, more than 240,000 square feet.

Kohan says his company has plans to revitalize the mall, including bringing in more entertainment.

“Then you have a destination for a lot of people with kids. That will want to take their kids to that destination,” Koan said.

He also said they'll be looking for the right mix of major retailers and small businesses.

“We still have some studies to do. We still have to do some underwriting and some planning in order for us to approach the right people,” Kohan said.

Delta Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher said he hopes to see the mall thrive.

“Want it to be a key part of our community. It’s right at the center of our shopping district. So we want it to be a venue that people want to go to,” said Fletcher.

Kohan Retail Investment Group owns close to 50 malls across the country, among them the Eastland Center in Harper Woods, Birchwood Mall near Port Huron and the Westwood Mall in Jackson.

