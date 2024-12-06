Lansing Delta Township Assembly is bringing bikes for tots

Video shows more than 200 bikes at Lansing Delta Township Assembly

Lansing Delta Township Assembly has ran the event for the past 5 years

Lansing Delta Township Assembly will deliver bikes to Salvation Army on Friday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Normally here at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly, workers are working with vehicles with 4 wheels, but today we're talking about two wheels. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Dominic Carroll, and workers at the plant are gathering over 200 bikes for Toys for Tots.

"All of what we want to do is give to the community," said Human Resources Site Lead Erin Spitzer.

It's the season of giving, and Friday the GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly is handing over bikes and toys to the Salvation Army for their Toys for Tots campaign.

"Pretty exciting to see the giving spirit of individuals," Spitzer continued.

"That's an exciting day when we start packing all this stuff up and then we actually take it over to the spot where the Salvation Army eventually hands it out to the kids," said President of the UAW Local 602 in Lansing, Mike Huerta.

The plant has run the event for the past five years.

"Last year was our record of 66, so our goal was to try to reach a hundred, and this membership this year just crushed it with 200-plus bikes," said UAW Shop Chairman at GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly Ryan Eding.

And even though workers of the plant are embodying the holiday spirit, there's still room for some friendly competition.

"We have teams of anywhere from 4-6 team members on a team," Spitzer concluded.

And in those teams, the name of the game is who can gather the most brand-new bikes.

"We challenge each other to just do something for the community because the community always supports us," Eding concluded.

To Mike Huerta, the president of the UAW Local 602 in Lansing, the look on children's faces is one of the many gifts during Christmas time.

"When they see it, it's always great to see their eyes; they're stunned at how much and how generous this Local 602 and Lasing Delta Township General Motors workers are," Huerta continued.

In Lansing,

I think they're going to be blown away again this year," Huerta concluded.

Dominic Carroll, FOX 47 News.

