In August storms rocked Mid-Michigan. Timothy Hillock credits his faith that kept him alive.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — In August storms of historic ferocity rocked Mid-Michigan and caused absolute devastation. After the storm. I introduced you to Timothy Hillock. Who had a tree smash through his home.

Now, months later, some people like Hillock are still picking up the pieces. And still waiting to learn if the federal government will help.

"Actually Fema has not contacted us at all,""

Months after almost losing his life. Timothy Hillock is starting fresh.

"This is an amazing blessing, God has helped us all along the way,"

He was able to connect with friends and lease a new home in Grand Ledge for the foreseeable future.

But at the same time. He's keeping an eye on what happens at his old home.

"Even after the insurance company told us we could comeback and go into that home, and stay I still didn't feel safe cause it was still falling in as we were there,"

We told you previously that the state was out at his home assessing damage. Those reports have been submitted to Fema to determine if it will be considered for a federal declaration.

so far, nothing has come. Still Hillock hopes that someday, it will.

"Do the best you can, contact the appropriate people that you need to and keep on them, in today's world, follow right behind them, call them everyday,"

We tried contact Fema for more information on people that could be in the same situation that Timothy was in but we no response.

