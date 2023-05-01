If you're fond of keeping your plants alive, Horrocks in Lansing has some tips for you

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan's weather has not been out of the ordinary, but it definitely has not been a friend to the home garden this spring.

For those who have already begun planting, Horrocks Garden Manager Troy Burris says there are ways to keep your plants green.

"The main thing to look out for is the frost. Here we'll look up the NOAA website, and we're mostly watching when the dew point hits the same as the temperature, and then, we know there frost," said Burris.

Burris says the warm-up we saw a few weeks ago got many plant lovers excited to get their gardens going. However, now that we are faced with another cold front, you will need to take an extra step at night to keep your plants alive.

"We use frost cloth here to cover up everything. You can use an old bed sheet or anything like that, don't use a tarp that will stay create dew, and it will frost underneath that tarp," said Burris.

Some types of plants are more likely to be negatively affected by frost than others.

"I'd be careful with your peppers, tomatoes, things like strawberries and lettuce can handle colder weather," said Burris.

In the meantime, if taking care of your outdoor plants got too prickly, do not worry because there is another alternative.

"If every bodies really excited about buying plants and what not, if it's too early and they don't want to risk it, you can always get an awesome house plant laughs," said Burris.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

