HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative offers a $9,999 reward for information regarding gunshot damage

You can claim a $9,999 reward completely anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan. The Information must lead to the apprehension and conviction of the responsible party.

The over $250,000 worth of damage could roll over into customers' bills if the trend continues at its current pace.

Watch the video above to see the damage caused by the gunfire in a recent incident that took place on June 20th.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“This is not something we’ve seen in the past,” said Jeffery Erridge, Safety Specialist, HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative

Electric outages, 250,000 dollars of damage, and 15 separate incidents reported around our neighborhoods including Grand Ledge, Charlotte, and Eaton Rapids.

With the number of incidents and the costs.

HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative is now working with Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan to offer a 9,999 dollar reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the responsible party.

“This is a felony that can be prosecuted through the court system”

The repair costs are piling up for HomeWorks and eventually, if this trend continues customers could see it in their bills

“We are member-owned, so these damages can get pushed back to our members”

HomeWorks took me to one of the problem locations that was recently hit by this trend.

“This location has been hit twice over the past year, we had an incident here this past week, as you'll see, this is some of the equipment being damaged on our system It’s regulators and transformers being damaged”

If you have any information that could be of help in finding the responsible party you're urged to call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-7867 and remember you can remain completely anonymous through the process.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

