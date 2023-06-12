Hometown heroes honored Friday in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — It was a beautiful Friday night at the Grand Ledge Opera House where Pure Hearts of Michigan honored some hometown heroes, and I spoke to one of the honorees about their journey.

"It was nice to be recognized, but it wasn't needed because I wanted to do that. I wanted to honor my parents. God says to honor your parents, I did that for them," said Robin Vedder.

The night was special for Vedder as one of the people recognized at the Hometown Heroes fundraiser. It was made even more special because her daughter was the person who nominated her for the recognition.

"That was wonderful. I can't talk about it too much then I will cry, that was very special," she said.

Vedder credits her faith as what has allowed her to help so many people in the community.

"To be able to touch them in a special way, God can work through me to help them," she said.

