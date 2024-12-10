Holiday help for new refugee neighbors

Video shows neighbors dropping off toys and essentials as gifts for refugee families

Catholic Charities fulfilled over 500 holiday wishlists, all including basic essentials.

Neighborhood to neighborhood, we've seen examples of neighbors entering the season of giving.

Monday in Lansing, families dropped off toys and essentials.

This Holiday season, Catholic Charities received over 500 wishlists from refugee families who are new to our neighborhoods.

Community members checked off these lists item by item, including Emily Matthews and her husband, who bought gifts for a family of nine from Afghanistan.

"I'll be excited and think about this family, just like I did last year, right as the holidays come aboard and be thinking of them as they open up our stuff and start their journey here", said Matthews.

This is their second year donating to Catholic Charities, and some neighbors have participated for longer.

Sally Menne and her coworkers have donated for more than 10 years. They said they're glad for the opportunity to help.

"We got everything on their list which is, what we usually are able to do every year is get everything on their list plus more", said Menne.

And leaders say the need is growing.

Catholic Charities CEO Joe Garcia says the organization expects each of their 500 wishlists to be fulfilled, and they'll start to deliver the gifts next week.

"We look at this holiday season to really help out families where it can benefit them the most", said Garcia.

The organization also gains donations through giving trees set up across our community. They can be found at the following locations:



Capitol Area District Libraries (Downtown Lansing, Foster, South Lansing)

(Downtown Lansing, Foster, South Lansing) Eastwood Town Center (Mitchell’s Fish Market and Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill)

(Mitchell’s Fish Market and Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill) Lansing Mall (JCPenney)

(JCPenney) Meridian Mall (JCPenney)

In Delta Township, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News

