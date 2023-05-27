Have you seen him? Family search for man who went missing in Delta Township

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The search for a man who went missing in Delta Township continues after no one's seen him for over 2 weeks. The family Richard Johnson holds on to hope.

"I just want to know if he's okay. And if he's okay I'll be fine. I just want to know that he's okay," said Jessica Johnson, Richard's daughter.

She gets emotional while sitting in her living room staring at her father's picture from one of his birthdays. Memories of a time together, when they've now been apart.

"Our father left his apartment about 10:30 at night to go over to Plum Tree Apartments and we have not seeing him since," Jessica said.

A walk she says Richard would take almost daily.

"It was supposedly like it's a friend's apartment. So for him to not make it back home. Doesn't make any sense," she said.

Richard has been missing since May 7.

"It's now day 19. And we have nothing," she said.

Jessica and her family are just looking for some answers. Hoping someone has seen anything.

"We've been out posting fliers non stop talking to people in the community. We've had him on social media being shared everywhere," she said. "We've done all of these searches through almost every wooded area in Lansing, searched water area and we've also had bloodhounds come in and look for him."

As she sits in her living room she reflects on who her father is. A great man and father.

"He was a dad that everybody wanted growing up. Our house was the house that everybody hung out. It was a very hard worker, very hard worker," she said.

Her parents have been together since they were 16-years-old. And just celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary,

"They've been together 47 years. Everybody knows they're very codependent on each other. My dad would not go without my mom for this long at all," Jessica said.

She says her father has Huntington's disease making the thought of him being out there alone even worse.

"Huntington's is a disease that takes over all your main organs. So it's considered to be similar to Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's together," she said. "People with Huntington's are known to be taken advantage of. I mean, that's what scares us the most."

The family is asking for help hoping Richard turns up soon and they can all be together again.

"Keep sharing his face. If you are able to go out and look. Please go out on a walk and look," Jessica said.

If you know anything or have seen Richard you can called the Eaton County Sheriff's Department at 517-534-3512. You can also contact Richard's son Justin Johnson at 517-894-3158.

