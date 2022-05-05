'Guy With a Mullet Landscaping' to host fundraising car wash

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A small post on Facebook by Al Durham, better known as "Guy With A Mullet Landscaping," has turned into something big.

"I put on Facebook like, hey, just wondering if any dudes would be down to wash a car. Would you let me know?" Durham said. "And then you know, next thing you know, 60,000 people saw that."

Saturday, May 14, Durham is hosting a car wash fundraiser. It will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Church from 12 until 3 p.m. The only payment Durham will accept is diapers that he will then distribute to single parents in the Grand Ledge area.

He is also collecting diapers through Amazon.

"There's people all over the place that wanna send diapers. I set up an Amazon wishlist. Already every day, I'm coming home to a bunch of different packs of diapers," said Durham.

Employees from Toad's coffee shop in Grand Ledge will also be at the car wash.

Chris Hamman, the owner of Toads said, “we're going to help out with washing cars, and we're also going to provide vouchers for half off lattes that day at the car wash.”

For more information about the diaper car wash on May 14, visit "Guy With a Mullet Landscaping" on Facebook. Or, to donate to Durham's "diaper wishlist" on Amazon visit this link.

