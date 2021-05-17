“Grow Room” calendars raise funds for local food pantries

LANSING, Mich. — Horizen Hydroponics sold 2021 “Grow Room” calendars in an effort to bolster local food pantries. Each calendar was sold for $5, with every dollar being split between Feeding America of West Michigan, Greater Lansing Food Bank, and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.

The business committed to matching the dollar amount collected from each purchase. In addition, Detroit Nutrient Company and Pheno Hut Seed Bank also committed to match the final amount donated to each food pantry. Each organization will receive $1000!

Horizen Hydroponics, 2021

“These calendars are not only fun and feature some of our valued local customers’ grow rooms but also are going to three amazing organizations.” Horizen Hydroponics owner Bridgette Ujlaky said. “We know these three food pantries provide a valuable service for those in our community.”

Each month the Horizen Hydroponics 2021 calendar features images from local grow rooms. Local growers participated in the contest, hosted by Horizen Hydroponics, in late 2020 to determine if they made it into the calendar. Those not chosen for a monthly spot were placed on the January 2022 page at the end of the yearly calendar.

Horizen Hydroponics, 2021

“It is part of the culture of our company to be active in helping our community where we can,” Ujlaky said. “After the turbulent year of 2020, we hope the money these calendars will generate will help put food on peoples’ tables.”

