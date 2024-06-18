Grand Renovations in downtown Grand Ledge: How businesses feel about the changes

Grand Renovations are underway in downtown Grand Ledge and a bulk of the work is expected to be finished by the end of the construction season.

Some business owners are concerned about parking spots being taken away and question pedestrian safety.

Watch video above to see the concerns of those businesses and what other business owners have to say about the renovations.

Downtown Grand Ledge is getting a face-lift.

This is a project years in the making thanks in part to a 1 million dollar grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

When it's all said and done this 3.8 million dollar grand renovation project will change the aesthetic of downtown.

“The goal is to refurbish the streetscape that was done in the late 90s,” Said Bruce MacDowell, Business Owner, DDA Board Member

Now, with construction underway, some business owners are expressing concerns.

“To be honest with you, I’m 50/50, I love the aesthetics, I think it’s gonna look nice, but the most important part is the parking” Said Chris Holmes, Business owner.

Part of the project's goal was to slow traffic and make downtown Grand Ledge safer for pedestrians. But with that came the loss of some parking spaces to extend bump outs and shorten crosswalks.

“It’s quite a hike from one side to the other, particularly if you are not a brisk walker, so the longer you're out there on the crosswalk walk the more impatient the drivers get.” Said MacDowell.

But not everyone agrees.

“They could have accomplished the same thing, I believe, with just using the crosswalks that are existing with lights.” Said William Lee, a business owner.

One business owner talked of concerns about having pedestrians stand this close to traffic

“Now they’re trying to lead people right up within feet of the traffic that is whizzing by here and if a truck jumps the curb they are really close to it.” Said Christopher McNeilly, a business owner.

Crosswalk in Downtown Grand Ledge



Despite the opposing viewpoints, some business owners like Chris Edmondson are looking forward to the changes.

“I think it’s going to be a positive thing once they're done”

“not only for the beautification of downtown but also for the businesses there's going to be a very convenient crosswalk right in front of our place”

Downtown Development Association officials say most of the project is expected to be finished by the end of this construction season, with a few parts rolling over into 2025.

