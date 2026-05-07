Grand Ledge teacher dies, prompting elementary school closures across the district

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A Grand Ledge Public Schools teacher has died, leading the district to close its elementary schools and early childhood programs.

Chong Bedard, a Begindergarten teacher at Willow Ridge Elementary School, died. Bedard worked in Grand Ledge Public Schools for many years and had a positive impact on many students, families, colleagues, and friends throughout the school community.

Elementary schools, Little Comets, GSRP, Head Start, and ECSE closed due to the loss. District leadership made the decision so elementary teachers and staff who worked directly with Bedard could hear the news face-to-face from their leadership and have time to process their grief before returning to the classroom.

Staff shared a short message with students at Hayes, Beagle, and the High School. Counselors and support staff are available for anyone who needs support. When elementary, early childhood, and preschool students return, the district crisis team will be available to support them.

Grand Ledge High School, Distance Learning, Beagle, Hayes, Early Childhood, Adventure Club, Wacousta, Delta Center, and Holbrook are planning to run on a normal schedule, with school counselors available to support students in those buildings. The district said it will communicate directly with Willow Ridge families by 5:00 p.m. about how it will proceed there.

District Superintendent said the loss is likely to bring up many emotions, even for students who did not know Bedard personally.

"While your child may not have known Mrs. Bedard, the death of a staff member in our school community can still raise questions, concerns, or feelings that are difficult for children to understand. It is normal for students, and adults, to feel sad, confused, angry, or worried after a loss."

Parents with concerns about how their child is responding are encouraged to contact their child's principal, teacher, or school counselor for support. The National Association of School Psychologists also offers a resource titled "Addressing Grief in Children: Tips for Parents & Educators," as well as a webpage with "Brief Facts and Tips" for addressing grief.

Grand Ledge Public Schools extended its deepest sympathy to Bedard's family, friends, colleagues, students, and all who knew and loved her.

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