Grand Ledge Summer Track Program runs through 3 generations

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Grand Ledge Summer Track program is in its 47th year and back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. Jeff Crowe has been a part of the program for the last 40 years.

"You do your own thing, you don't have to worry about anyone passing you the ball, it's all about you, the experience you're going to gain by just being here," Crowe said.

Crowe started to bring his kids to summer track, and they liked it as well.

"My older siblings did it, so I wanted to do it too. Back in the 90s, when we were doing this, we would all bring blankets and coolers, and there were lots of families that would come, and you get to meet other families in the community," Crowe's daughter, Lacey Bull, said.

Now, there is a third generation running on the track in the summer. Jack Bull is 13 years old and has been coming since he was a baby.

It's a full circle moment for Crowe and his children to watch his grandchildren run in the same race he did.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

