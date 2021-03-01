Grand Ledge students return to the classroom for in-person learning

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — About half of the families in the Grand Ledge school district have opted to let their children return to in-person learning after nearly a year of taking classes from home.

Monday was their first day back in the classroom.

Grand Ledge Public Schools has separated the students coming back for in-person learning into two cohorts. One group will meet face to face on Mondays and Wednesdays. The other will go on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will have a virtual day on Fridays.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Lockers at Willow Ridge Elementary in Grand Ledge.

The principal of Willow Ridge Elementary, Jim Gee, says it's great to see students in the school and that the long-term goal is to get all students back in the buildings when they can safely do so.

"There's constant conversation about when that would be. Again, it's looking at those metrics. I know the CDC just came out with some guidelines that we're looking at, but the decision hasn't been made," Gee said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Bus drivers are leaving the school and taking students home.

When it comes to lunch at Willow Ridge Elementary, students have assigned seats and lunches are brought to them, Gee said.

"Spaced out socially distanced as best as we can along the tables. Which so far so good," said Gee.

Students in the upper grades will continue to have some courses online, even on days when they're back in person.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Bus drivers are leaving the school and taking students home.

"The middle school has it by hours, and so in some cases, some hours are in person, and some hours are still virtual. And so you still have two different days in which they're coming in. And the high school has it split so that they have virtual teachers and in-person teachers," said Gee.

Other local districts are also going back in person this week.

East Lansing Public Schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Elementary students at Williamston Community Schools have been doing hybrid half-day in-person learning since early November, but Monday was their first full day of in-person learning.

