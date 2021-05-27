Grand Ledge splash pad opens tomorrow

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — As we start to experience warmer weather kids will soon be able to splash around in the splash pad in Grand Ledge starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The splash pad will be open through Labor Day seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m and is located at 525 E. River St.

The city reminds everyone to be cautious, and an adult must accompany children under 12 at all times.

Scooters, skateboards, and rollerblades are not allowed in the splash pad area.

