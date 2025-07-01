Grand Ledge residents find ways to save on 4th of July barbecue costs

How can neighbors save money on a 4th of July barbecue?

How can neighbors save money on a 4th of July barbecue? I'm your Eaton County neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks, I'm here in Grand Ledge where I caught up with one neighbor who is driving around to different stores to find the best deals for a meal with her family.

Walking around downtown Grand Ledge, I ran into neighbor Diara Croxston, who has been looking for the best deals for the holiday weekend.

"Don't just have to go to your major stores, your Wal-Marts and stuff like that, you will be surprised that your small markets and local communities have some of the great deals as well," Eaton County neighbor Diara Croxston said.

"Being a new resident myself, so a market right here not too far, I like to stay in the small local communities," Eaton County neighbor Diara Croxston said.

Croxston tells me she has been driving around town looking for the best deals and headed into the Meat on the west side store to check out the best prices for crab meat and sausage. Finding deals she didn't expect.

"Very exciting, cause you are not realizing that you are saving a couple of bucks," Eaton County neighbor Diara Croxston said.

We checked around, looking for prices on ground beef. In nearby stores, if you buy in bulk. We found ground beef at Meijer and Kroger for three dollars and forty-nine cents a pound, and at Aldi for two dollars and nineteen cents a pound.

According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July cookout in Michigan is down slightly compared to last year.

A Michigan Farm Bureau rep talked with me about the average cost this year for a barbecue for 10 people.

"We found this year, the cost was right around $70, seven dollars per person, down just slightly from last year," Michigan Farm Bureau Loren Koeman said.

However, for Croxston, she believes everyone chipping in makes the holiday a more enjoyable time.

"One way to make sure you save money, everybody chips in, talk to your friends and family, and see what they can bring to the table," Eaton County neighbor Diara Croxston said.


