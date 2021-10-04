Grand Ledge Public Schools will seek sinking fund renewal in November election

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge voters will decide whether to renew the school districts sinking fund millage when they head to the polls on Nov. 2 .

“If the people approve a sinking fund millage it provides additional revenue to be used to maintain our buildings and structures,” said John Ellsworth director of communications for Grand Ledge Public Schools.

Voters approved the sinking fund back in 2002 and it was renewed in 2011.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Grand Ledge High School

Since then, the money has gone towards buying property such as what the district calls "The 22 Acres" near Beagle Middle School, which is now being used for the new track and field facility and provides access to M-43.

Money also went to roof repairs on the high school, generators, upgrading flooring in classrooms, athletic facility upgrades and HVAC maintenance.

The money from the sinking fund can only be used for capital improvement projects.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Willow Ridge Elementary School

If voters approve the three-year renewal, there are no specific plans for the money, but Ellsworth said having that money on hand means they’re not borrowing money and paying interest on it.

“It’s that we would have that money on hand for those situations that pop up and can be pretty costly,” he said.

Since it’s a renewal at the current level of .7921 mills, there would not be a property tax increase.

