Grand Ledge Police increase school zone patrols and promote safe routes for students

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge police are stepping up efforts to keep students safe during their daily commute to and from school.

Officers are reminding drivers to slow down and stay cautious in school zones as they increase patrols in these areas.

Grand Ledge Police are also partnering with the city to identify "Safe Routes to School".

Students walking to school can take these designated safe routes that have additional crossing guards, crosswalks, signs, and curb cuts.

You can view these safe routes by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

