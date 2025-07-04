Grand Ledge police will have additional staff working longer shifts during the holiday weekend.

Lieutenant David Juras urges those who drink to do so in moderation and use designated drivers.

Grand Ledge police increase patrols for holiday weekend safety

The holiday weekend is almost here, and law enforcement is preparing to keep roads safe.

I caught up with Lieutenant David Juras at the Grand Ledge Police Department, who confirmed they will have extra patrols and staff throughout town working longer shifts to keep neighbors safe on the roads.

"Absolutely our officers will be out, in full force, if your drinking alcohol, celebrating the holiday, consume in moderation, if you are over served have a designated driver or a ride sharing service to get home safe," Grand Ledge Lieutenant David Juras said.

For Grand Ledge resident Pam Redman, being cautious when drinking with friends and family comes naturally because of a condition her son battled with as a child.

"I never wanted to get a phone call, that he had a seizure on the way to the hospital, and I was sitting somewhere drunk and couldn't get there," Grand Ledge resident Pam Redman said.

She emphasized the importance of being available for family emergencies.

"I never wanted to be so far gone that if I got a phone call, if he was staying with grandparents or whatever, that you can't get in the car and get to the hospital because one of my kids needs me," Grand Ledge resident Pam Redman said.

When asked about the importance of knowing your limits when drinking, Redman reflected on the consequences she's witnessed.

"It's pretty important, I've seen some people lose everything they had," Grand Ledge resident Pam Redman said.

If you are planning on drinking this weekend Tow to Go program is offering free and confidential service that provides impaired drivers and their vehicles with a safe ride home, helping keep roads safer in Michigan and beyond. The number is right below to contact them

(855) 286-9246

