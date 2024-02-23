Grand Ledge Police Department mourns the death of its first female sergeant

The Grand Ledge Police Department is mourning the lost of Connie Starr, the first female sergeant in the department.

Connie Starr began her journey at the Grand Ledge Police Department in 1979.

Watch the video above to see how she is being remembered by family members and officers in the department.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There are heavy hearts in a Grand Ledge Police Department that is mourning the loss of a sergeant who leaves a lasting legacy on the community.

Connie Starr began her journey at the Grand Ledge PD in 1979 and 12 years later became the first female to become a sergeant in the department.

"Creating opportunities being the first one, that was really important and special too," Connie's daughter Kate Stosick said.

Stosick remembers how proud she was of her mom's accomplishments.

"In 5th grade that's when the deer officer comes into your class that was such a big deal to me, to have my mom come in that was so special," Stosick said.

Memories coming back to mind because this week Starr passed away after a long battle with health issues.

At the police department, her loss has been a heavy one.

"This has been the end of a long journey but now she can be whole again," Police officer Anthony Gatewood said. "She was a huge mentor to me."

Gatewood couldn't fight back tears while reflecting on the advice Connie gave him about raising children.

"She was a great mother she gave me great examples how to raise my own daughter and fiercely protective," he said.

A legacy that will live on in the department and a community that embraced Starr from the start.

"We'll never be able to thank grand ledge for what they did for us, that really showed us how important she was to the people here," Stosick said.

Connie's family says she is leaving a legacy of kindness and dedication that will be long remembered as a neighborhood hero.

