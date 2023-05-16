Grand Ledge participates in International Building Safety Month

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — May is International Building Safety Month, and the city of Grand Ledge is handing out tips, tricks and best practices for the community to follow.

Building Safety Month is a five-week program created by the International Code Council that takes place throughout the month of May. Each week highlights different aspects of personal, community and global safety.

May 14 marked the beginning of week three of Building Safety Month, and this week is all about placing an emphasis on disaster preparedness. Developing key communication plans like family action plans, home exit routes, creating emergency supply kits and more are great ways of mitigating unexpected disasters.

For a full breakdown on International Building Safety month and to see the tips provided each week, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

