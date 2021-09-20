Grand Ledge just got brighter with the completion of a new mural

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Get your cameras ready and head to Grand Ledge for a photo op. A new mural in the Bridge Street Plaza is brightening up the downtown

The mural was painted by artists from the Greetings Tour which was started by Victor Ving and his wife, Lisa Beggs. This is their 53rd mural across 26 states and their third in Michigan.

They have already completed murals in East Lansing and Jackson.

“Our goal is to kind of bring public art especially to communities that haven’t done too many murals," Ving said. "To kind of spark interest amongst locals to help represent their home town through images inside the letters.”

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Victor Ving is putting final touches on the mural.

The mural resembles a large letter postcard. It says "Greetings from Grand Ledge" and inside the letters are images. In the letters that spell out "Grand" you will see the Grand River and in the word "Ledge" you see the sandstone ledges that gave the city its name.

The mural took six days to complete. Ving said it took about two days to paint the images inside the letters.

“We hope that all of our murals serve as like a symbol of hometown pride as well as a destination for visitors,” Ving said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Victor Ving is working on the mural in Grand Ledge

Grand Ledge residents Amy Weber and Sherry Alberts noticed the mural as they were taking a walk on Monday.

"We just kind of the made the comment of oh new mural. It looks nice," Weber.

"It's very bright and colorful and I think it dresses up the space that's been kind of empty for a while," Alberts said. "So yeah, I like it."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 After six days the mural in Grand Ledge is complete

Amy Hoyes, the executive director of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce, said the mural is a way to beautify downtown and bring more people to the area.

“We want to have more foot traffic on Bridge Street which is kind of our main drag here in Grand Ledge," Hoyes said. "So yes, we want to absolutely have more people come to see this, invite people to kind of hang out in Bridge Street Plaza. A lot of people like to take selfies in front of these so I think, by and large, we will see a lot more of that."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Victor Ving and Amy Hoyes



The mural is painted on a canvas which means its movable. The reason is because the space where the mural is located is still for sale.

“So that if in fact this space ever does get sold and someone develops we don’t lose the mural," Hoyes said. "We wanted to make sure we still had it and we can put it somewhere else if need be.”

If you take a photo in front of the mural and post it to social media you can use the #greetingstour.

