GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge junior Isabel Kelly, has made her name on the golf course, but that doesn't define her. Also a scholar in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA, she credits her family with her success.

Just another day on the golf course for Isabel Kelly where she had a monster season finishing top ten in the state, her dad knew she was destined for greatness.

"He has taught me almost everything I know,"

Isabel's dad John Kelly knew last year his daughter would be a problem on the golf course.

"She kicked my butt, she beat me, and I was like alright, now it's consistently that way,"

Isabel has been playing golf since she was four years old, and was able to qualify for the PGA junior league where she played older kids.

"When I got to 5th and 6th grade, started playing in the PGA junior league, playing more competition before high school,"

Not only a golf star but a soccer phenomenon as well while maintaining a perfect GPA, Isabel's mom Annette who is a teacher in the Grand Ledge school district couldn't be more proud.

"Education is really important to me, like her dad said education is first, she needs to do well in school in order to go far in life,"

Isabel graduates next year and has aspirations of playing either golf or soccer in college at Central Michigan. And studying to become a veterinarian one day, because her love of animals and says she can do it all with help of her great support system.

"Taking me to lessons, and I really want to make them proud, they inspire me,"

Isabel dad tells me she the hardest working person, always the first one at practice and the last one to leave. Spending hours either in the classroom or on the course trying to perfect her craft everyday, she is an example for a student athlete.

