Grand Ledge honors its 'Hometown Heroes' with a fundraiser night

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Pure Hearts of Michigan is celebrating multiple people in the Grand Ledge community for the great work they have done. I spoke to the founder and CEO of the event's organizer to learn more about the process.

"We have decided to honor our community," said CEO & founder of Pure Hearts of Michigan Sabrina Newton. "Behind the scenes process, I just went out to the community and asked them what a hometown hero means to them, and if they can put in writing what that can be, that would be the success of it all."

And now, the Grand Ledge community is welcome see those words and join this cause at the first Hometown Heroes Fundraiser. Newton believes this event can make a big difference for everyone involved.

"What you do for others, with not expecting something in return, I think it's very important for the family, I think it's very important for our faith and I think it's very important for the community to see you as a hometown hero," she said.

And Newton believes that a hero deserves recognition.

"I am most excited to pull out the tissues," she said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Friday at the Grand Ledge Opera House.

