Grand Ledge High School vandalized with anti-government graffiti

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Exterior walls at Grand Ledge High School were vandalized Tuesday night, covered with anti-government graffiti.

The district says this is the second incident of vandalism in recent weeks and reminds everyone that vandalism is a crime.

In a statement, the district said, “Viral 'challenges' from social media like Tik Tok may not simply be 'challenges.' Destroying school property, assaulting school staff or students, or other 'challenges' are not 'pranks' and will have serious consequences. Family conversations about social media and its appropriate use are encouraged."

Adam Fakult, FOX47 News, 2021 Grand Ledge High School Vandalized



Police are investigating the incident. if students have information, they can anonymously text 652729 or call (855)-565-2729.

If you’re a community member with information you can contact the Grand Ledge Police Department at (517)-627-2115.

