Grand Ledge High School football wants to get to the next level as a program

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge High School football has made the playoffs the last two seasons, but they were not the outcomes they wanted. Getting to the next level is the goal this year.

"We made the playoffs, but it didn't end how we wanted it to. We just always want to keep improving and get better," wide receiver Andrew Konieczny said.

The way to get that point started in the weight room as soon as last season ended.

"The biggest thing for us is commitment in the weight room. Our senior class this year did a nice job of that, and I think our younger guys need to learn from that example and continue to do that," head coach Joe Brya said.

With a new quarterback under center, the wide receiver group will be relied upon to make big plays this fall.

"When we need a big play, me and Andrew and some of the other guys, we're kind of expected to make something happen and get our offense going," tight end Teddy Williams said.

The Comets start things off with Coldwater at home Friday, Aug. 26.

