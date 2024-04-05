Grand Ledge Comets have been forced to take their baseball practice indoors due to inclement weather.

Which has chilled many teams preps, however the Blue and Gold is making the most of it.

Watch the video above to see how the Comets are adjusting to practicing inside.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

High School teams across Mid-Michigan have been battling the elements to prepare for opening day. With the season opener right around the corner the Grand Ledge Comets have been forced to take their practice indoors due to inclement weather, which has chilled many teams preps, however the Blue and Gold is making the most of it.

"Smaller elements of the game: bunt coverages, base running and some little things like that, so that way when we do get outside, the kids are familiar with it and setting the stage for what we will do next," Grand Ledge Head Coach Grant Householder said.

So, despite being forced to practice the small game, Head Coach Grant Householder wants his team to be ready for the long haul, especially his pitching staff.

"We'll throw bullpens inside and make sure they are on their same pitching schedule if we would have been outside and we got to make sure that guys are getting enough rest, but at the same time getting their work in so we are ready to go,"

"Definitely how the ball bounces on the court versus the dirt and how it factors inside is completely different,'' Grand Ledge senior Carter Melnik said.

"So 100 percent in game speed and just working hard the whole time,"

Even once the season begins, Mid-Michigan weather can have its way with the schedule, leading to postponements. Something these guys realize is just part of the game.

Sot::"We got to make the best of it, and make sure we have a good plan in place, in case we do get games canceled,"

The Comets open the season this Saturday on the road for a doubleheader against Mason.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

