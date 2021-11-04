Grand Ledge City Council may let residents park RVs in their own driveways

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — If you own an RV, boat, trailer, or snowmobile and live in Grand Ledge you may soon be able to park it on your property instead of finding another place to store it.

The City Council is looking to revise the ordinance that covers parking and storage of recreational vehicles.

“Makes it so that you can have more I guess freedom to do what you wish with your property," said Councilman Brett Gillespie. "You don’t need to go out and get a storage unit to store your camper or your RV or your boat or your jet skis . You’ll be able to store it on your property as long as it fits within the guidelines, we’re changing it to.”

The ordinance covers things like motor homes, jet skis, trailers, golf carts, dune buggies, off-road vehicles and classic cars.

The revisions would allow residents to park or store one recreational vehicle in a driveway, but the item would have to be located at least 25 feet away from their property line.

If someone doesn’t have a driveway that allows them to meet the 25-foot requirement, they would be able to have one recreational vehicle parked anywhere on their driveway for up to three consecutive days until they can get it properly stored.

People can also store recreational vehicles in a side or rear yard, but it cannot occupy more than 20 percent of that area. The items would also need to be set back at least five feet from the side and rear property lines.

Gillespie said campers and RVs can’t be occupied while stored.

“You can clean it and stuff like that, you can be in that way, but you can’t be staying in it, sleeping in it,” he said.

Grand Ledge resident Joel Senters doesn’t have an RV, but, if the ordinance is revised, he said he'd look into getting one.

“I don’t think people should have to ask for permission to store their own stuff on their own property. It’s just a waste to me,” Senters said.

Gillespie said revisions to the ordinance have been discussed for quite a while and the Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the Council revise it.

“To me it makes sense you have residents who have discretionary income to purchase an RV, a boat something like that and sometimes they may choose not to live in Grand Ledge because they have to find a storage unit to store their equipment," he said.

A public hearing is set for Monday and people can attend in person or through zoom. Gillespie said depending on the outcome of public comment council may take action that night.

